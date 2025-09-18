Mississippi State meets Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois (1-1) at Mississippi State (3-0), Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Mississippi…

Northern Illinois (1-1) at Mississippi State (3-0), Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Mississippi State by 21.5. Against the spread: Mississippi State 3-0, Northern Illinois 1-1.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 441.3 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 262.7 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 178.7 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (26th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 265 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 124.7 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (23rd)

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 279 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 100 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 179 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (128th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 278.5 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 204.5 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 74 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (51st)

Mississippi State is 16th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 55.3% of the time.

Mississippi State ranks 16th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Mississippi State is 130th in the FBS averaging 84.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Northern Illinois’ 65th-ranked 51.5 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Mississippi State is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:43, compared to Northern Illinois’ 21st-ranked average of 33:28.

Team leaders

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 722 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 170 yards on 30 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 278 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 192 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 65 completion percentage

Rushing: Chavon Wright, 167 yards on 38 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 89 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 63-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Shapen threw for 173 yards on 10-of-14 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bothwell had 93 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Jordan Mosley recorded 75 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Northern Illinois lost 20-9 to Maryland on Friday, Sept. 5. Holst led Northern Illinois with 91 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Wright carried the ball 27 times for 90 yards, adding three receptions for seven yards. Gary Givens III recorded 26 yards on two catches.

Next game

Mississippi State hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 27. Northern Illinois hosts San Diego State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.