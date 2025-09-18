Mississippi State meets Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois (1-1) at Mississippi State (3-0), Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Mississippi State by 21.5. Against the spread: Mississippi State 3-0, Northern Illinois 1-1.
How to watch: SEC Network
Key stats
Mississippi State Offense
Overall: 441.3 yards per game (41st in FBS)
Passing: 262.7 yards per game (40th)
Rushing: 178.7 yards per game (59th)
Scoring: 40.3 points per game (26th)
Mississippi State Defense
Overall: 265 yards per game (28th in FBS)
Passing: 124.7 yards per game (15th)
Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (81st)
Scoring: 12.3 points per game (23rd)
Northern Illinois Offense
Overall: 279 yards per game (127th in FBS)
Passing: 100 yards per game (132nd)
Rushing: 179 yards per game (58th)
Scoring: 14 points per game (128th)
Northern Illinois Defense
Overall: 278.5 yards per game (37th in FBS)
Passing: 204.5 yards per game (67th)
Rushing: 74 yards per game (13th)
Scoring: 18.5 points per game (51st)
Mississippi State is 16th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 55.3% of the time.
Mississippi State ranks 16th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.
Mississippi State is 130th in the FBS averaging 84.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Northern Illinois’ 65th-ranked 51.5 per-game average.
Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.
Mississippi State is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:43, compared to Northern Illinois’ 21st-ranked average of 33:28.
Team leaders
Mississippi State
Passing: Blake Shapen, 722 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 170 yards on 30 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 278 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs
Northern Illinois
Passing: Josh Holst, 192 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 65 completion percentage
Rushing: Chavon Wright, 167 yards on 38 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 89 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs
Last game
Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 63-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Shapen threw for 173 yards on 10-of-14 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bothwell had 93 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Jordan Mosley recorded 75 yards on one catch with one touchdown.
Northern Illinois lost 20-9 to Maryland on Friday, Sept. 5. Holst led Northern Illinois with 91 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Wright carried the ball 27 times for 90 yards, adding three receptions for seven yards. Gary Givens III recorded 26 yards on two catches.
Next game
Mississippi State hosts No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 27. Northern Illinois hosts San Diego State on Sept. 27.
