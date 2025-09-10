Mississippi State matches up with FCS Alcorn State

Alcorn State (0-2) at Mississippi State (2-0), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network+ Key stats…

Alcorn State (0-2) at Mississippi State (2-0), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 405 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 278 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (65th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 317 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 140.5 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 176.5 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (62nd)

Alcorn State Offense

Overall: 327.5 yards per game (59th in FCS)

Passing: 175 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 152.5 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (63rd)

Alcorn State Defense

Overall: 359.5 yards per game (50th in FCS)

Passing: 172.5 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 187 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (66th)

Mississippi State is 20th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 54.8% of the time.

Mississippi State is 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Mississippi State is 133rd in the FBS with 89.5 penalty yards per game.

Mississippi State is 116th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:12.

Team leaders

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 549 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Davon Booth, 112 yards on 25 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 225 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Alcorn State

Passing: Jaylon Tolbert, 350 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 54.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jacorian Sewell, 176 yards on 25 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tyran Warren, 76 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Mississippi State won 24-20 over Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Shapen passed for 279 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Da’Marion Bothwell had 34 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for five yards. Thompson put up 133 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Alcorn State fell to Alabama A&M 41-31 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Tolbert threw for 168 yards on 23-of-33 attempts (69.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Sewell had 115 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Jarvis Rush recorded 53 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Mississippi State hosts Northern Illinois on Sept. 20. Alcorn State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 27.

