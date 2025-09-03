Minnesota matches up with FCS Northwestern State

Northwestern State (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Minnesota Offense…

Northwestern State (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 443 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 290 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 153 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 23 points per game (81st)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 151 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 107 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 44 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (38th)

Northwestern State Offense

Overall: 267 yards per game (75th in FCS)

Passing: 85 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 182 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (51st)

Northwestern State Defense

Overall: 301 yards per game (36th in FCS)

Passing: 182 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 119 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (15th)

Minnesota is 6th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 9.1% of third downs.

Minnesota ranks 3rd in the FBS averaging 10 penalty yards per game.

Minnesota is 4th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 38:28.

Team leaders

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 290 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 54.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 141 yards on 30 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jalen Smith, 76 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Northwestern State

Passing: Abram Johnston, 85 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Johnston, 69 yards on 17 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kody Finley, 26 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs

Last game

Minnesota beat Buffalo 23-10 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Lindsey led Minnesota with 290 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Taylor had 141 rushing yards on 30 carries, adding four receptions for 36 yards. Smith recorded 76 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Northwestern State defeated Alcorn State 20-10 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Johnston led Northwestern State with 85 yards on 9-of-18 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 69 yards. Myion Hicks carried the ball seven times for 53 yards. Finley put up 26 yards on one catch.

Next game

Minnesota plays at California on Sept. 13. Northwestern State plays at Cincinnati on Sept. 13.

