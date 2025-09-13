Milligan has career day, Bucknell scores late to defeat VMI 35-28

LEWISBURG, Penn. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV connected with Sam Milligan on a 37-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining to lift…

LEWISBURG, Penn. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV connected with Sam Milligan on a 37-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining to lift Bucknell past VMI 35-28 on Saturday.

Rucker passed for 405 yards and five touchdowns, and Milligan set career highs with seven receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns. TJ Cadden had five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Bison (2-1), who are off to their best start in a full season since 2015.

Bucknell opened the scoring with a 45-yard pass from Rucker to Milligan midway through the first quarter, and did not trail for the rest of the game.

The Keydets (1-2) rallied to tie three times, but Bucknell answered each score to regain the lead. VMI tied the game with 5:26 to go, but Bucknell took the lead for good with a two-minute drill score.

VMI’s final drive was effectively ended with an 11-yard loss on third-and-20, but the Keydets got within 2 yards of the chains on fourth.

Collin Shannon threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns, completing 21 of 38 passes for VMI.

