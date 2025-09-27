Miller runs for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns, Mercer mounts 38-34 comeback win over ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — CJ Miller rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Braden Atkinson threw three touchdown passes,…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — CJ Miller rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Braden Atkinson threw three touchdown passes, and Mercer overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat East Tennessee State 38-34 on Saturday night.

Mercer (3-1, 3-0 Southern Conference), No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, led on a field goal with 10:09 in the first quarter, but didn’t reclaim the lead again until the 5:40 mark in the fourth quarter.

After Atkinson’s lone interception in the third quarter, Cade McNamara returned the favor with one of his own.

Atkinson capitalized with his third touchdown pass, connecting with Brayden Smith to cut the deficit to 34-31 with 11:29 remaining. Miller punched in a 1-yard run for a touchdown to reclaim the lead.

Mercer’s Andrew Zock sacked McNamara to stall the ensuing drive. While the Buccaneers forced a stop to get the ball back with 2:03 remaining, McNamara threw a second interception on the final drive.

Hakeem Meggett, who caught three touchdown passes and had 119 receiving yards, slipped on his route, allowing Kaleb Hutchinson to ice the game with the turnover.

McNamara was 29-of-46 passing for 398 yards and four touchdowns for ETSU (2-3, 0-1).

It’s the first time since 2020 that McNamara has thrown four touchdowns in a game. The last time was a triple-overtime win, when McNamara led Michigan over Rutgers. His 398 yards passing were the second most in a single game in East Tennessee State history.

