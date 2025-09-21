Middle Tennessee visits Kennesaw State in CUSA matchup

Middle Tennessee (1-3) at Kennesaw State (2-2), Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Kennesaw…

Middle Tennessee (1-3) at Kennesaw State (2-2), Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 361 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 208.8 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (118th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 389 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 226.5 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 162.5 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (79th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 279.8 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 215.8 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 64 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (126th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 399.3 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 225.8 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (120th)

Middle Tennessee is 129th in third down percentage, converting 28.3% of the time.

Kennesaw State is 127th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Middle Tennessee’s 39th-ranked +2 margin.

Middle Tennessee is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:14.

Team leaders

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 592 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 73.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 191 yards on 47 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 322 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 847 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 231 yards on 39 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 264 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Kennesaw State defeated Arkansas State 28-21 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Odom passed for 308 yards on 25-of-34 attempts (73.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 101 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bennett carried the ball 15 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Benyard recorded 114 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee lost 42-28 to Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 20. Vattiato threw for 299 yards on 19-of-32 attempts (59.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for -6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Middlebrook had 89 rushing yards on six carries, adding four receptions for 47 yards. Cox recorded 94 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Kennesaw State hosts Louisiana Tech on Oct. 9. Middle Tennessee hosts Missouri State on Oct. 8.

