Michigan visits Oklahoma and Iowa heads to Iowa State in this week’s top games on Big Ten schedule

Maryland QB Malik Washington delivered quite an impression in the freshman’s debut performance. Washington went 27 of 43 for 258 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Maryland’s 39-7 triumph over Florida Atlantic.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - AUGUST 30: Malik Washington #7 of the Maryland Terrapins calls a play in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium on August 30, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - AUGUST 30: Malik Washington #7 of the Maryland Terrapins calls a play in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium on August 30, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) Things to watch this week in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

No. 15 Michigan (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT (ABC)

This is the first regular-season matchup between these traditional powers. Their only previous meeting came when Oklahoma capped its 1975 national championship season by beating Michigan 14-6 in the Orange Bowl.

In their respective season openers, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood made his college debut Michigan beat New Mexico 34-17 and Washington State transfer John Mateer threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns as Oklahoma defeated Illinois State 35-3.

BetMGM has Oklahoma as a 5 ½-point favorite.

The undercard

Iowa (1-0) at No. 16 Iowa State (1-0), 12:10 p.m. EDT (Fox)

The road team has won each of the last five meetings in this annual series. Iowa is seeking to win at Iowa State for a seventh straight time. A victory would give Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz 206 career coaching wins, enabling him to overtake Woody Hayes for the most in Big Ten history.

BetMGM has Iowa State favored by three points.

Impact players

— Washington RB Jonah Coleman rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 38-21 triumph over Colorado State.

— Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton forced two fumbles and delivered a sack in the second-ranked Nittany Lions’ 46-11 victory over Nevada. He was the first Penn State player to force two fumbles in a game since Micah Parsons did it in a Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis that closed the 2019 season.

— Southern California QB Jayden Maiava accounted for an equal number of touchdowns (three) and incompletions in the Trojans’ 73-13 victory over Missouri State. Maiava was 15 of 18 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also ran for a score.

— Wisconsin S Preston Zachman had two fourth-quarter interceptions in the Badgers’ 17-0 shutout of Miami (Ohio).

Inside the numbers

Illinois’ Hank Beatty broke Red Grange’s 102-year-old school record for punt return yardage in a game as the. Beatty had four punt returns for 133 yards – including a 69-yard touchdown – in No. 11 Illinois’ 52-3 rout of Western Illinois. … Ohio State’s 14-7 victory over then-No. 1 Texas catapulted the Buckeyes to the No. 1 ranking and the Buckeys have won their last seven meetings with top-10 teams. … Purdue has opened each of its last two seasons with shutout victories. The Boilermakers won 31-0 over Ball State last week after starting 2024 with a 49-0 victory over Indiana State. … Southern California’s 73-13 win over Missouri State represented the Trojans’ highest point total since a 74-0 rout of California in 1930. A school-record nine different players scored touchdowns. … No. 6 Oregon has 35 straight nonconference home wins, the longest active such streak among Bowl Subdivision teams. The Ducks put that streak on the line Saturday when they host Oklahoma State.

Get to know him

His three touchdown passes were the most by a Big Ten true freshman making his debut since 2009, when Michigan’s Tate Forcier also had three in a 31-7 win over Western Michigan. His 27 completions were the most ever by a Maryland true freshman in any game.

He takes the field again Friday when Maryland hosts Northern Illinois.

