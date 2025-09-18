Michigan State visits No. 25 USC in Big Ten matchup

Michigan State (3-0) at No. 25 USC (3-0), Sept. 20 at 11 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Michigan State (3-0) at No. 25 USC (3-0), Sept. 20 at 11 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: USC by 18.5. Against the spread: USC 2-1, Michigan State 0-3.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 604 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 364 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 240 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 55 points per game (2nd)

USC Defense

Overall: 319.3 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 233 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 86.3 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (41st)

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 386.7 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 168 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (51st)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 337.7 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 273.3 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 64.3 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (75th)

Michigan State ranks 85th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.5% of the time. USC ranks 21st on offense, converting on 51.7% of third downs.

Michigan State ranks 83rd in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to USC’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

USC is 125th in the FBS averaging 80.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Michigan State’s 20th-ranked 35 per-game average.

USC is 2nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 42.9% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 989 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 286 yards on 39 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 311 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 656 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 206 yards on 43 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nick Marsh, 194 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

USC won 33-17 over Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 13. Maiava threw for 282 yards on 17-of-28 attempts (60.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jordan had 77 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -4 yards. Ja’Kobi Lane had three receptions for 115 yards.

Michigan State won 41-24 over Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Chiles led Michigan State with 270 yards on 22-of-29 passing (75.9%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 76 yards. Elijah Tau-Tolliver carried the ball four times for 37 yards and scored one touchdown. Marsh had six receptions for 94 yards.

Next game

USC plays at No. 9 Illinois on Sept. 27. Michigan State plays at Nebraska on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.