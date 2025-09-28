Michigan State visits Nebraska in Big Ten matchup

Michigan State (3-1) at Nebraska (3-1), Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Michigan State (3-1) at Nebraska (3-1), Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 497 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 352.3 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 144.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 43.5 points per game (12th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 249.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 75.8 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (16th)

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 374.3 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 220.3 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 154 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (48th)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 384 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 263.5 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 120.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (105th)

Nebraska is 8th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 24% of the time. Michigan State ranks 50th on offense, converting on 43.5% of third downs.

Nebraska ranks 22nd in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Nebraska is 20th in the FBS averaging 38 penalty yards per game, and Michigan State ranks 23rd with a 39.5-yard average.

Nebraska is 21st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 75% of red zone trips.

Nebraska ranks 16th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:18.

Team leaders

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 1,139 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 75.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 391 yards on 71 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jacory Barney Jr., 301 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 868 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 267 yards on 57 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omari Kelly, 317 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Nebraska was beaten by Michigan 30-27 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Raiola passed for 308 yards on 30-of-41 attempts (73.2%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Johnson had 65 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding five receptions for 32 yards. Barney recorded 120 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Michigan State fell to USC 45-31 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Chiles threw for 212 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 31 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frazier had 61 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for two yards. Kelly had six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Nebraska plays at Maryland on Oct. 11. Michigan State hosts UCLA on Oct. 11.

