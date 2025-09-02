Michigan State plays Boston College

Boston College (1-0) at Michigan State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan…

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan State by 3.5. Against the spread: Michigan State 0-1, Boston College 1-0.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 336.0 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 155.0 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 181.0 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (81st)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 217.0 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 188.0 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 181.0 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 6.0 points per game (17th)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 555.0 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 458.0 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 97.0 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 66.0 points per game (4th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 168.0 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 152.0 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 97.0 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (38th)

Michigan State is 100th in third down percentage, converting 30.8% of the time. Boston College ranks 22nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 18.8%.

Michigan State is 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Boston College’s 31st-ranked +1 margin.

Boston College ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 15.0 penalty yards per game.

Boston College leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Michigan State is 7th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 36:47, while Boston College’s 24th-ranked average is 34:05.

Team leaders

Michigan StatePassing: Aidan Chiles, 155 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 73.9 completion percentageRushing: Makhi Frazier, 103 yards on 14 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Omari Kelly, 75 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 268 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 48 yards on 16 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 138 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Michigan State won 23-6 over Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29. Chiles passed for 155 yards on 17-of-23 attempts (73.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Frazier carried the ball 14 times for 103 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for -5 yards. Kelly had seven receptions for 75 yards.

Boston College won 66-10 over Fordham on Saturday, Aug. 30. Lonergan led Boston College with 268 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Richard carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown. Bond put up 138 yards on 11 catches.

Next game

Michigan State hosts Youngstown State on Sept. 13. Boston College plays at Stanford on Sept. 13.

