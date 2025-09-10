Michigan State matches up with FCS Youngstown State

Youngstown State (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Michigan…

Youngstown State (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 358 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (51st)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 337 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 289 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 48 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (80th)

Youngstown State Offense

Overall: 447 yards per game (15th in FCS)

Passing: 141.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 305.5 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 40 points per game (10th)

Youngstown State Defense

Overall: 303.5 yards per game (24th in FCS)

Passing: 251.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 52 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (19th)

Team leaders

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 386 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 184 yards on 31 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Omari Kelly, 135 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Youngstown State

Passing: Beau Brungard, 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 70.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Brungard, 409 yards on 38 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Max Tomczak, 112 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Michigan State won 42-40 over Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6. Chiles passed for 231 yards on 19-of-29 attempts (65.5%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frazier had 81 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding one reception for one yard. Nick Marsh had five receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 56-17 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Brungard passed for 122 yards on 12-of-16 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 264 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Jaden Gilbert had 48 rushing yards on five carries, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Tomczak put up 69 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Michigan State plays at USC on Sept. 20. Youngstown State plays at Towson on Sept. 20.

