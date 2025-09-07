Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood stifled in 24-13 loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Underwood has been brought down to Earth, at least for a week. The nation’s top…

The nation’s top high school recruit last season became the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback in an opener for Michigan, and he looked like a budding superstar last week against New Mexico.

He looked more like a typical 18-year-old during Michigan’s 24-13 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. He was under duress for much of the game and completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards.

It was quite a drop-off — he completed 21 of 31 for 251 yards and a touchdown during Michigan’s 34-17 Week 1 win.

“We didn’t get the rhythm we needed to,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “Didn’t get the quarterback in the rhythm we needed to. And that’s everybody. That’s not just one person. That’s just not the calls. It’s the execution. So we’ve just got to be better.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables spoke highly of Underwood heading into the game, saying he reminded him of Trevor Lawrence at the same point in his career. Venables was Clemson’s defensive coordinator in 2018 when Lawrence, a true freshman at the time, helped the Tigers win the national title.

With Venables calling the defense, the Sooners held the Wolverines to 288 yards.

“Just playing complementary defense,” Venables said. “Some guys up front, guys in coverage, not allowing them to have real balance in the run game — obviously that puts them in a little bit more of a predictable situation.”

The Sooners only sacked Underwood once, but they made him uncomfortable throughout the game. He was held to minus-1 yard on three rushing attempts.

Underwood’s struggles went beyond the field. He and running back Justice Haynes had a heated disagreement late in the first half that they worked out.

“Right after that happened, they talked it over and they were fine,” Moore said. “It’s competitive. They are both competitors. They just both want to be right. They both want to be on the same page and, you know, handle it right. And they’re in a good place.”

Haynes ended up breaking a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half. He finished with 125 yards on 19 carries.

