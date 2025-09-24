Miami (Ohio) takes on FCS Lindenwood

Lindenwood (2-2) at Miami (Ohio) (0-3), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Miami Offense…

Lindenwood (2-2) at Miami (Ohio) (0-3), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Miami Offense

Overall: 293.7 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 94 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (118th)

Miami Defense

Overall: 429 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 246.7 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 182.3 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (125th)

Lindenwood Offense

Overall: 365 yards per game (56th in FCS)

Passing: 257.5 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 107.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (74th)

Lindenwood Defense

Overall: 452 yards per game (104th in FCS)

Passing: 268 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 184 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (54th)

Miami is 136th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 62.8% of third downs.

Miami is 125th in the FBS with 77.7 penalty yards per game.

Miami is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:46.

Team leaders

Miami

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 465 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Kenny Tracy, 132 yards on 28 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 230 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Lindenwood

Passing: Nate Glantz, 1,030 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jared Rhodes, 196 yards on 52 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Rico Bond, 301 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Miami fell to UNLV 41-38 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Henry Hesson led Miami with 134 yards on 8-of-17 passing (47.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Tracy had 104 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding six receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Perry recorded 122 yards on five catches.

Lindenwood won 30-27 over Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 20. Glantz led Lindenwood with 249 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 104 yards and one rushing touchdown. Rhodes had 85 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Bond recorded 119 yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Miami plays at Northern Illinois on Oct. 4. Lindenwood hosts Tennessee-Martin on Oct. 4.

