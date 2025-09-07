Miami (FL) hosts South Florida in ranked matchup

No. 18 South Florida (2-0) at No. 5 Miami (FL) (2-0), Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch:…

No. 18 South Florida (2-0) at No. 5 Miami (FL) (2-0), Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 431 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 156.5 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 36 points per game (43rd)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 252.5 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 160 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 92.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (41st)

South Florida Offense

Overall: 381.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 259 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 122.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (80th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 351 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 239 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 112 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (30th)

South Florida is 89th in third down percentage, converting 36.7% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 25%.

Both teams have a +4 turnover margin to rank 8th in the FBS.

Miami (FL) is 52nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 80% of trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

South Florida is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:43, compared to Miami (FL)’s 58th-ranked average of 31:01.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 472 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 152 yards on 26 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 162 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 473 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 109 yards on 31 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Keshaun Singleton, 168 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) won 45-3 over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 6. Beck threw for 267 yards on 22-of-24 attempts (91.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fletcher carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 12 yards. Toney recorded 80 yards on six catches.

South Florida defeated Florida 18-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Brown threw for 263 yards on 23-of-36 attempts (63.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards. Alvon Isaac had 36 rushing yards on five carries, adding four receptions for 49 yards. Singleton put up 75 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Miami (FL) hosts Florida on Sept. 20. South Florida hosts South Carolina State on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.