Mestemaker throws for 2 TDs, McGill runs for winner in OT as North Texas edges Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Makenzie McGill II scored on a 3-yard run in overtime, giving him 102 yards and North Texas a 33-30 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

After the Broncos kicked a long field goal to start overtime, the Mean Green took advantage of two penalties that set up the winning first-and-goal run for McGill. That was the only time North Texas, despite gaining 100 yards more than Western Michigan, was in the lead.

Both penalties, pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct, were on Jarvarius Sims.

Drew Mestemaker was 18-of-33 passing for 224 yards for North Texas (2-0). He guided a pair of nine-play drives in the fourth quarter to force overtime. His 4-yard pass to Cameron Dormer ended a 65-yard drive that cut the deficit to 27-24 with 10:03 left in regulation. The Mean Green then went 68 yards for the tying field goal with 1:35 remaining.

Brock Lowry passed for one touchdown and ran for two for the Broncos (0-2). Jalen Buckley ran for 112 yards and added a 17-yard scoring reception from Lowry.

North Texas finished with 406 total yards and Western Michigan had 303, 216 on the ground.

