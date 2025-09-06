Merrimack rolls to 31-6 win over D-II Saint Anselm

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ayden Pereira threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, Brendon Wyatt and Aveon Smith added…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ayden Pereira threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, Brendon Wyatt and Aveon Smith added rushing touchdowns and Merrimack controlled Division II Saint Anselm 31—6 on Saturday.

The defense also contributed, holding the Hawks to 193 yards and 11 first downs before Nasir Maryland secured the win with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the last minute.

Pereira’s 3-yard toss to Cade Callahan capped an 11-play, 64-yard drive in the middle of the first quarter. Smith’s 6-yard run late in the second quarter made it 17-0 at halftime.

Wyatt went 39 yards to cap a quick 80-yard scoring drive in the third quarter.

Drew Forker threw an 18-yard pass to Jaidin Haynes midway through the fourth quarter for the Saint Anselm score.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.