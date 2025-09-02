Memphis hits the road to square off against Georgia State

Memphis (1-0) at Georgia State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Memphis by…

Memphis (1-0) at Georgia State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Memphis by 13.5. Against the spread: Memphis 1-0, Georgia State 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Memphis Offense

Overall: 432 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 199 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 233 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (23rd)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 232 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 114 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 233 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (38th)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 260 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 69 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 191 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (126th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 695 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 400 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 191 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 63 points per game (135th)

Georgia State ranks 130th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 61.5% of the time. Memphis ranks 30th on offense, converting on 55.6% of third downs.

Georgia State ranks 91st in the FBS averaging 60 penalty yards per game, compared to Memphis’ 34th-ranked 35 per-game average.

Georgia State is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 0% of trips. Memphis’ red zone defense ranks 56th at 100%.

Team leaders

MemphisPassing: Brendon Lewis, 199 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 78.6 completion percentageRushing: Lewis, 81 yards on 10 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Cortez Braham, 52 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Georgia State

Passing: Christian Veilleux, 52 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 36.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 68 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Javon Robinson, 52 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Memphis defeated Chattanooga 45-10 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Lewis led Memphis with 199 yards on 22-of-28 passing (78.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 81 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frank Peasant carried the ball six times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown. Braham recorded 52 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Georgia State was beaten by Ole Miss 63-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Veilleux passed for 52 yards on 4-of-11 attempts (36.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 21 yards. Amos carried the ball nine times for 68 yards. Robinson had three receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Memphis plays at Troy on Sept. 13. Georgia State hosts Murray State on Sept. 13.

