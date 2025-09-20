Meadows’ late TD run caps 21-point 4th-quarter rally in Troy’s 21-17 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tae Meadows rushed up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining and Troy…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tae Meadows rushed up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining and Troy scored all its points in the fourth quarter to beat Buffalo 21-17 on Saturday.

Tucker Kilcrease rushed for a 6-yard TD to complete a 14-play, 75-yard drive to get the Trojans (2-2) on the scoreboard then threw a 10-yard scoring pass to RaRa Thomas to trail 17-13 with six minutes to go. Troy went three-and-out on its next possession but got the ball back with 2:33 remaining on the 50. Nine plays later Meadows scored the go-ahead points.

Buffalo (2-2) reached the Troy 28 with eight seconds left but a fourth-and-1 pass into the end zone by Gunnar Gray was batted down. Gray played the rest of the way for starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson who left with a lower-leg injury in the third quarter after Al-Jay Henderson had put the Bulls up 14-0 with a 22-yard run.

James McNeil finished a 71-yard drive with a 1-yard score in the first quarter and a 7-0 halftime lead. Jack Howes’ 39-yard field goal made it 17-0 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kilcrease was 14-of-24 passing for 148 yards and he rushed for 50 more. RaRa Thomas had five catches for 78 yards.

Roberson was 9-of-15 passing for 104 yards and Gray 5 of 13 for 49. Henderson rushed for 76 yards on 22 carries.

