McQuaide accounts for 2 TDs, Villanova beats Colgate 24-17 and wins 17th straight home game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for 299 yards and accounted for two touchdowns to lead Villanova past Colgate 24-17…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for 299 yards and accounted for two touchdowns to lead Villanova past Colgate 24-17 on Saturday night.

Villanova has won nine straight season openers and extended its program record to 17 consecutive home wins dating to the 2022 season. The Wildcats have also won eight straight against the Raiders.

McQuaide was 18-of-28 passing and his 56-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Kopecky capped the scoring with 52 seconds left in the third quarter. McQuaide also scored on a 28-yard run and finished with 41 yards rushing on just three carries. Isaiah Ragland also had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Wildcats (1-0).

Zach Osborne completed 15 of 30 passes for 239 yards to lead Colgate (0-2). He threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Treyvhon Saunders in the second quarter and his 24-yarder to Winston Moore tied the game at 17-all late in the third quarter. Saunders finished with 10 catches for 137 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.