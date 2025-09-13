McGowan runs for 3 TDs, Boley passes for 2 scores as Kentucky beats E. Michigan 48-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Seth McGowan rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Cutter Boley threw two touchdown passes in…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Seth McGowan rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Cutter Boley threw two touchdown passes in his first start of the season, and Kentucky to a 48-23 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

Boley replaced Zach Calzada, who started Kentucky’s first two games but injured his right shoulder late in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 30-23 loss to No. 17 Mississippi. Boley was 12-of-21 passing for 240 and threw touchdowns of 3 and 4 yards to tight ends Willie Rodriquez and Josh Kattus.

Noah Kim kept the Eagles (0-3) close for a half. He threw for 330 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown to Terry Lockett Jr. with 1:36 left in the first half and rushed for a 5-yard score with 58 seconds left in the game.

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles had no trouble moving the ball, compiling 461 total yards. But they turned over the ball on downs three times, once at the Kentucky 21, and had to settle for Kessinger field goals of 38, 37 and 50 yards.

Kentucky: The passing game struggled the first two games, especially on long attempts. Calzada had thrown for just 272 yards, completing 46% of his passes with no touchdowns. Boley, making his second career start, completed eight passes of 15 or more yards.

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles host Louisiana next Saturday.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have a bye week next Saturday before traveling to South Carolina on Sept. 27.

