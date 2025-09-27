McDowell runs for 98 yards and TD, helps Prairie View A&M beat Grambling 28-13

DALLAS (AP) — Lamagea McDowell ran for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Prairie View A&M scored a TD in…

DALLAS (AP) — Lamagea McDowell ran for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Prairie View A&M scored a TD in each quarter to beat Grambling 28-13 on Saturday night.

McDowell’s 1-yard TD run stretched the Panthers’ lead to 21-6 midway through the third quarter. C’zavian Teasett’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Keith Jones Jr. pulled Grambling to 21-13 with 8:25 remaining. Chase Bingmon’s 15-yard touchdown run with about two minutes left capped a six-play, 80-yard drive that sealed it for Prairie View A&M (3-2, 2-0 Southwestern Conference).

Tevin Carter and Cameron Bonner also had short touchdown runs in the first half for the Panthers.

Teasett completed 21 of 43 passes for 161 yards and threw three interceptions. Tre Bradford added 88 yards rushing on 14 carries for Grambling (3-2, 0-1).

