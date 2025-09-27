Mataele runs for 2 TDs, Western Michigan beats Rhode Island 47-14

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ofa Mataele ran for touchdowns of 22 and 3 yards, Broc Lowery accounted for two TDs…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ofa Mataele ran for touchdowns of 22 and 3 yards, Broc Lowery accounted for two TDs and Western Michigan scored 44 consecutive points as the Broncos beat Rhode Island 47-14 on Saturday night.

Palmer Domschke kicked a 29-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 68-yard drive that took six minutes, 58 seconds off the clock and the Broncos went 72 yards in 13 plays to take a 10-7 lead when Lowery scored on a 4-yard run with 13:35 left in the second quarter.

Lowery threw a 10-yard TD pass to Aveion Chenault and Devin Miles scored on a 1-yard run for Western Michigan (2-3) and Domschke made field goals of 41 and 49 yards about three minutes apart to make it 44-7 with 2:54 left in the third quarter.

Devin Farrell hit Marquis Buchanan for a 56-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage and a pass interference penalty made it first-and-goal before Antwain Littleton Jr. ran for a 2-yard TD to open the scoring just over a minute into the game. Rhode Island (4-1), No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, had four three-and-outs and three turnovers in its next eight possessions.

Farrell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Littleton on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Hunter Smith kicked a 21-yard field goal to cap the scoring.

