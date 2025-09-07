Mason throws two OT touchdowns, FCS No. 2 South Dakota State defeats FCS No. 3 Montana State 30-24

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Chase Mason threw three touchdowns passes, including two in overtime, and FCS No. 2 South Dakota…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Chase Mason threw three touchdowns passes, including two in overtime, and FCS No. 2 South Dakota State defeated third-ranked Montana State 30-24 on Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits (2-0) scored twice in three plays across the two overtime periods, and the defense held Montana State five yards short to complete the victory.

In the first overtime, Mason found Jayden Oliver from two yards out for a score, but Montana State answered with a 2-yard rushing score from Adam Jones. And in the second overtime, Mason connected with Brayden Delahoyde on the first play of the drive.

Lofton O’Groske had 11 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, scoring in the fourth quarter for SDSU’s second touchdown. Julius Loughridge had 83 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

SDSU held Montana State to 5 for 15 on third downs and forced two turnovers.

The Bobcats (0-2) were led by Justin Lamson’s 96 yards rushing on 20 carries and one touchdown.

The Jackrabbits have won three straight and five of their six meetings against Montana State.

