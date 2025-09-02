Maryland squares off against Northern Illinois in Week 2

Northern Illinois (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Maryland by…

Northern Illinois (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Maryland by 18.5. Against the spread: Maryland 1-0, Northern Illinois 0-1.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Maryland Offense

Overall: 380.0 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 268.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 112.0 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 39.0 points per game (39th)

Maryland Defense

Overall: 354.0 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 277.0 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 112.0 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 287.0 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 109.0 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 178.0 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (90th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 217.0 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 155.0 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 178.0 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Maryland ranks 104th in third down percentage, converting 29.4% of the time. Northern Illinois ranks 38th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 25.0%.

Northern Illinois is 57th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Maryland’s 1st-ranked +6 margin.

Maryland is 133rd in the FBS averaging 100.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Northern Illinois’ 63rd-ranked 48.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

MarylandPassing: Malik Washington, 258 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 62.8 completion percentageRushing: DeJuan Williams, 54 yards on 10 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Shaleak Knotts, 59 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 101 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Chavon Wright, 77 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 73 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Maryland beat Florida Atlantic 39-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Washington led Maryland with 258 yards on 27-of-43 passing (62.8%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Williams had 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Knotts had five receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Illinois won 19-17 over Holy Cross on Saturday, Aug. 30. Holst led Northern Illinois with 101 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Wright carried the ball 11 times for 77 yards and scored one touchdown. Rogers had seven receptions for 73 yards.

Next game

Maryland hosts Towson on Sept. 13. Northern Illinois plays at Mississippi State on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.