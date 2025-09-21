Marshall visits Louisiana in Sun Belt matchup

Marshall (2-2) at Louisiana (1-3), Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Louisiana Offense Overall:…

Marshall (2-2) at Louisiana (1-3), Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 300.5 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 101.3 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 199.3 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (103rd)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 376 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 160.3 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 215.8 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (98th)

Marshall Offense

Overall: 326.8 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 146.8 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 180 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (84th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 359.3 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 256.8 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 102.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (82nd)

Marshall is 116th in third down percentage, converting 32.8% of the time. Louisiana ranks 124th on defense, holding its opponents to 47.1%.

Marshall ranks 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.3% of trips.

Louisiana ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:04, compared to Marshall’s 60th-ranked average of 30:27.

Team leaders

Louisiana

Passing: Daniel Beale, 313 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 50.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 336 yards on 45 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 150 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 379 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 79.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Michael Allen, 135 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 129 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Louisiana fell 34-31 to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 20. Beale led Louisiana with 222 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Perry had 110 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for -4 yards. Sampson had three receptions for 87 yards.

Marshall won 42-28 over Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 20. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 261 yards on 18-of-22 passing (81.8%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown. Allen had 90 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Lacey put up 116 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Louisiana plays at James Madison on Oct. 11. Marshall hosts Old Dominion on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.