Marshall squares off against Middle Tennessee in Week 4

Marshall (1-2) at Middle Tennessee (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Marshall by 3. Against the spread: Marshall 2-1, Middle Tennessee 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 286 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 108.7 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 177.3 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (100th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 354.7 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 242.7 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 112 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (85th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 248.7 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 188 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 60.7 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 12.7 points per game (129th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 382.7 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 214 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 168.7 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (106th)

Marshall ranks 130th in third down percentage, converting 26.1% of the time. Middle Tennessee ranks 70th on defense, holding its opponents to 35.9%.

Marshall ranks 124th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 63.6% of trips. Middle Tennessee’s red zone defense ranks 92nd at 90%.

Team leaders

Marshall

Passing: Zion Turner, 183 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Turner, 110 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, 79 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 548 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 142 yards on 33 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 170 yards on 14 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky 38-7 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson passed for 108 yards on 7-of-9 attempts (77.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards and one rushing touchdown. JacQai Long carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards and scored one touchdown. Justin Williams-Thomas had three receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown. He also had six carries for 15 yards and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee defeated Nevada 14-13 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Vattiato passed for 247 yards on 27-of-44 attempts (61.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Middlebrook carried the ball 10 times for 67 yards, adding four receptions for 30 yards. Myles Butler had seven receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Marshall plays at Louisiana on Sept. 27. Middle Tennessee plays at Kennesaw State on Sept. 27.

