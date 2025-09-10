Marshall matches up against FCS Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky (1-1) at Marshall (0-2), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Marshall Offense…

Eastern Kentucky (1-1) at Marshall (0-2), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 240.5 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 106 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (125th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 481 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 318.5 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 162.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 33 points per game (116th)

Eastern Kentucky Offense

Overall: 161.5 yards per game (114th in FCS)

Passing: 77.5 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 84 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (73rd)

Eastern Kentucky Defense

Overall: 400.5 yards per game (73rd in FCS)

Passing: 262 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (66th)

Marshall ranks 130th in third down percentage, converting 20% of the time.

Marshall is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:28.

Team leaders

Marshall

Passing: Zion Turner, 183 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Justin Williams-Thomas, 85 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, 63 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Eastern Kentucky

Passing: Myles Burkett, 155 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 57.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Brayden Latham, 78 yards on 31 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Dequan Stanley, 55 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Marshall fell 21-20 to Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Turner led Marshall with 83 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards and one rushing touchdown. Joshon Barbie had 67 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for one yard. Toby Payne put up 43 yards on four catches.

Eastern Kentucky defeated Houston Christian 20-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Burkett led Eastern Kentucky with 79 yards on 14-of-19 passing (73.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. Latham had 53 rushing yards on 21 carries. Stanley recorded 34 yards on six catches.

Next game

Marshall plays at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 20. Eastern Kentucky plays at West Georgia on Sept. 20.

