Marshall hosts Missouri State in Week 2

Missouri State (0-1) at Marshall (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Marshall by…

Missouri State (0-1) at Marshall (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Marshall by 10. Against the spread: Marshall 1-0, Missouri State 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 207 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 129 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 78 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (126th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 488 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 249 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 78 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (129th)

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 224 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 159 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 65 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (112th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 597 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 364 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 65 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 73 points per game (136th)

Both teams struggle on third down. Marshall ranks 121st in the FBS, converting 20% of the time. Missouri State ranks 120th, converting on 21.4% of third downs.

Missouri State ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Marshall’s 57th-ranked even margin.

Missouri State is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Marshall’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Marshall ranks 116th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:31, compared to Missouri State’s 45th-ranked average of 32:31.

Team leaders

MarshallPassing: Zion Turner, 100 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 85.7 completion percentageRushing: Justin Williams-Thomas, 24 yards on 4 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, 58 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 147 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 50 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tristian Gardner, 39 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Marshall was beaten by Georgia 45-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Turner led Marshall with 100 yards on 6-of-7 passing (85.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Williams-Thomas had 24 rushing yards on four carries. Turner-Bradshaw recorded 58 yards on three catches.

Missouri State was beaten by USC 73-13 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Clark led Missouri State with 147 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Lawrence had 50 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for three yards. Gardner had two receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Marshall hosts Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 13. Missouri State hosts SMU on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.