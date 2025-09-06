Maldonado interception return helps Nevada edge Sacramento State 20-17

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jonathan Maldonado returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown with 2:17 to play and Nevada…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jonathan Maldonado returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown with 2:17 to play and Nevada defeated Sacramento State 20-17 on Saturday after the Hornets had touchdowns on consecutive plays in the last minute nullified by penalties before they missed a field goal.

Sacramento State quickly marched from its 35 to the Nevada 3 with 29 seconds to go. On a third down, quarterback Cardell Williams scampered nine yards for the apparent go-ahead score but a holding penalty wiped that out.

Williams then threw a touchdown pass from the 19 that was wiped out by a penalty. The Hornets then ran a play to set up a 41-yard field goal attempt that Grant Meadors missed to the right.

The Hornets had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the miss as well.

Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy threw two interceptions but he rushed for 115 yards on 22 keepers and scored a touchdown. The Wolf Pack (1-1) rushed for 268 yards and Purdy threw for 144.

Williams was 10-of-13 passing for 151 for Sacramento State (0-2), which finished with 372 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell and Rodney Hammond Jr. had a rushing score.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.