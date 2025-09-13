Mailander, Wright lift Illinois State over in-state rival Eastern Illinois, 42-30

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Luke Mailander hauled in five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, Wenkers Wright scored three…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Luke Mailander hauled in five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, Wenkers Wright scored three on the ground with 94 rushing yards, and Illinois State defeated Eastern Illinois 42-30 on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois State (2-1) opened on a 14-0 run and never trailed as they captured the Mid-America Classic Trophy in the 112th edition of the in-state rivalry game. They are 61-43-9 all-time in the series played since 1901.

Senior quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Mailander on a 46-yard score that put Illinois State up 20-10 to end the second quarter.

Tye Niekamp had 14 total tackles, with two for a loss. Jack Dwyer and Shadwel Nkuba II each had interceptions.

The fourth quarter featured five combined touchdowns, with freshman Connor Wolf throwing three of his four touchdown passes in the frame, but Eastern Illinois (1-2) could not complete the comeback.

Wolf completed 28 of his 44 passes for 411 yards for the Panthers in his first career start. CJ Nelson reeled in two long touchdowns of 51 and 75 yards as the longest plays of the day.

