Madsen throws 4 TDs, McCoy, Phelps return picks for TDs and Boise State rolls past App State 47-14

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen passed for four touchdowns, and both Omarion McCoy and Boen Phelps had a pick-6…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen passed for four touchdowns, and both Omarion McCoy and Boen Phelps had a pick-6 to lead Boise State to a dominant 47-14 win over Appalachian State on Saturday night.

McCoy’s pick-6 with 1:49 remaining in the first quarter gave Boise State a 14-0 lead after Madsen found Latrell Caples for a game-opening touchdown. McCoy led the country with 19 passes defended last year.

Madsen was 25-for-37 passing and set a career high with 321 yards. Caples had five receptions for 89 yards.

Phelps secured the Broncos’ second pick-6 with 10:21 remaining in the game.

One of Madsen’s touchdowns came with a dramatic flair.

After converting a fourth-and-5 with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter, he connected with freshman Quinton Brown for a 29-yard touchdown.

It was Brown’s first career touchdown, but he remained down after the catch and was pulled off to the medical tent with blood coming out of his lip. He smiled and waved his arms to the crowd on his way into the tent.

The Mountaineers (2-2) were limited to 65 passing yards. Quarterback AJ Swann was sacked five times.

Concern for Jaden Mickey

There was a substantial injury on a kickoff with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter. Redshirt junior defensive back Jaden Mickey’s helmet came off when he made a hard tackle on Khamani Alexander. The Notre Dame transfer was surrounded by medical staff and left the field on a stretcher, signaling a thumbs up with his right hand.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.