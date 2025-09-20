Lynch’s 48-yard field goal with 7 seconds left lifts San Jose State to 31-28 win over Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Denis Lynch kicked a game-winning 48-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to send San…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Denis Lynch kicked a game-winning 48-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to send San Jose State past Idaho, 31-28 on Saturday.

The Spartans (1-2) avoided their fourth loss to an FCS team in program history, while the Vandals (2-2), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, will go without an FBS win for the first time in three seasons.

After trading touchdowns on four straight drives the San Jose State defense finally forced a three-and-out for the only punt of the second half. The Spartans then drove 31 yards in eight plays for the winning kick.

Jabari Bates had a career-high 131 rushing yards on 11 carries with an 87-yard scoring rush that put the Spartans on the board one snap after Idaho took a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The junior had never reached 100 rushing yards in his collegiate career.

Walker Eget completed 13 of his 21 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, and Danny Scudero hauled in six catches for 130 yards.

Joshua Wood was 18-for-32 with 204 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho. He added 41 yards and a score on the ground.

