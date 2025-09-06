Luther Richesson guides Central Arkansas to 41-17 victory over UAPB

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luther Richesson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Central Arkansas breezed to…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luther Richesson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Central Arkansas breezed to a 41-17 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Richesson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Henry Malachi with 10 minutes left in the second quarter and connected with Ty Durham for a 13-yard score with 5:22 remaining to help put Central Arkansas (1-1) up 20-10 at halftime.

Richesson ran it in on fourth-and-1 just 36 seconds into the fourth quarter and connected with Tyrell Pollard for a 33-yard touchdown with 10:30 left.

Landen Chambers rushed 14 times for 106 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge to put the Bears 27-10 lead after three quarters. Jalen Washington had a 9-yard touchdown run to tie it 7-7 in the first.

Richesson finished with 283 yards on 18-for-25 passing with one interception.

Christian Peters completed 18 of 36 passes for 228 yards for the Golden Lions (0-2). He hit Kareem Burke for a 42-yard touchdown in the final period. Jaylen Jennings’ 2-yard TD run gave UAPB a 7-0 lead.

