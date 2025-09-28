Lunch Winfield the second-half hero in Lousiana-Lafayette’s 54-51 2OT win over Marshall

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Lunch Winfield accounted for five second-half touchdowns, including the walk-off rush, as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 54-51…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Lunch Winfield accounted for five second-half touchdowns, including the walk-off rush, as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 54-51 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half, but stormed back with four straight scoring drives and tied the game at 41-41 with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Winfield’s third rushing touchdown was a 10-yard rush to the right pylon, hurdling a defender on his way to the end zone. The redshirt sophomore came in for Louisiana’s first drive of the second half finished with 129 yards rushing to go with 125 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored on each of their six drives after Winfield entered the game.

Zylan Perry scored two rushing touchdowns of his own with 75 yards, including a 25-yard score on the first play of the first overtime.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-1). Michael Allen had 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

