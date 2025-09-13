LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks ejected against Florida for targeting in the opening minutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected from the third-ranked Tigers’ game against Florida on…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected from the third-ranked Tigers’ game against Florida on Saturday night for targeting after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Florida receiver Vernell Brown III.

The hit by the preseason All-America selection and team captain came at the end of 6-yard catch on Florida’s third-play from scrimmage.

The penalty gave Florida a first down on the LSU 29, and the Gators finished the drive with a field goal to open the scoring.

In LSU’s previous two games, Weeks made seven tackles, including half a sack and one tackle for loss.

Weeks was replaced by his older brother, West Weeks, who lined up alongside Harold Perkins in two-linebacker formations.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.