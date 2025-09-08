LSU center Braelin Moore and tight end Trey’Dez Green are questionable vs. Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Injuries to LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green and starting center Braelin Moore do not appear…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Injuries to LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green and starting center Braelin Moore do not appear season-ending, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Kelly said both players, who were hurt during Saturday night’s 23-7 victory over Louisiana Tech, had imaging done on Sunday and will be listed as questionable for Saturday’s home game against Florida.

Moore, who turned his ankle on the first play from scrimmage against the Bulldogs, will try to return to practice as early as Tuesday, “and see how he feels,” Kelly said.

Green appears to have a sprained medial collateral ligament and it is not clear when he’ll return for the third-ranked Tigers, but that his injury is something that can be recovered from “quickly,” Kelly said.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Green has two receptions for 17 yards this season, including a touchdown catch in the Tigers’ season-opening victory at Clemson on Aug. 30.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.