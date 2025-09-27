Lowe and Camp combine for 4 TDs, SE Louisiana beats UT Rio Grande Valley 45-31 in Southland opener

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Kyle Lowe and Carson Camp accounted for four touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat UT Rio Grande…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Kyle Lowe and Carson Camp accounted for four touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat UT Rio Grande Valley 45-31 on Saturday night in the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Lowe and Camp were a combined 20-of-25 passing for 252 yards with three touchdowns. Lowe added 92 yards rushing on nine carries and a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Deantre Jackson had 121 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries for Southeastern Louisiana (3-2, 1-0). Jaylon Domingeaux had seven receptions for 107 yards. Kentrell Prejean and Adyn Wilkinson also had touchdown catches for the Lions.

Eddie Lee Marburger was 16-of-29 passing for 218 yards and threw three touchdown passes and an interception for UT Rio Grande Valley (4-1, 0-1).

Camp’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Domingeaux stretched the Lions’ lead to 28-7 at the break. The Vaqueros pulled to 28-17 early in the third quarter before Jackson broke loose on a 66-yard touchdown run and Camp hit Prejean with a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-17 heading into the fourth.

