Louisville uses defensive score to thwart James Madison 28-14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville defensive end AJ Green recovered a fourth-quarter fumble in the James Madison end zone and the Cardinals rallied to beat the Dukes 28-14 on Friday night.

Green gave Louisville a 21-14 lead when Alonza Barnett III fumbled while being sacked. The Cardinals (2-0) trailed 14-6 early in the second half.

On a night when both offenses struggled, it was the Cardinals defensive front that made the difference.

Louisville’s Miller Moss threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell in the third quarter and then ran for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 with 8:37 left.

The Cardinals sacked Barnett in the end zone two minutes into the final period on a third-and-10 play at the Dukes’ 8-yard line. That was one of six sacks recorded by Louisville.

Barnett completed 15 of 25 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville’s Isaac Brown had 12 carries for 104 yards, and his 78-yard touchdown with 3:31 left secured the game for Louisville.

The Takeaway

James Madison: Give the Dukes credit, they are not intimidated by ACC competition. However, committing 12 penalties did not help.

Louisville: The Cardinals defense held James Madison to 126 yarrds on 47 carries. The Dukes rushed for 313 yards on 44 carries last week.

Feast or famine

Through two games, Brown has 230 yards on just 18 carries. However, his three touchdown runs account for 177 of those yards.

Up next

James Madison is off next week and next plays at Liberty on Sept. 20.

Louisville also does not play next week and will host Bowling Green on Sept. 20.

