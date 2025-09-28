Louisville hosts No. 24 Virginia in ACC play

No. 24 Virginia (4-1) at Louisville (4-0), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Louisville…

No. 24 Virginia (4-1) at Louisville (4-0), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 409.3 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 279 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 130.3 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 38.3 points per game (24th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 268.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 150.8 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 117.5 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (37th)

Virginia Offense

Overall: 539.6 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 296.2 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 243.4 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 45.6 points per game (8th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 353.6 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 222.2 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 131.4 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (67th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Louisville is 20th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 28.3% of third downs. Virginia ranks 13th, conceding on 25.4% of third downs.

Louisville ranks 123rd in the FBS averaging 75.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 18th-ranked 37 per-game average.

Virginia is 79th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.9% of trips. Louisville’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 62.5%.

Virginia is 7th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:04.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 1,029 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 268 yards on 33 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 332 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 1,279 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 397 yards on 75 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 366 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Louisville beat Pittsburgh 34-27 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Moss led Louisville with 339 yards on 33-of-51 passing (64.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for -15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Duke Watson carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards, adding one reception for three yards. Bell had 10 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia won 46-38 over Florida State on Friday, Sept. 26. Morris threw for 229 yards on 26-of-35 attempts (74.3%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Taylor carried the ball 27 times for 99 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Harris put up 45 yards on three catches.

Next game

Louisville plays at No. 3 Miami (FL) on Oct. 17. Virginia hosts Washington State on Oct. 18.

