Louisville hosts James Madison in Week 2

James Madison (1-0) at Louisville (1-0), Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisville by 14. Against the spread: Louisville 0-1, James Madison 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 542 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 313 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 229 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 51 points per game (16th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 150 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 76 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 229 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 17 points per game (69th)

James Madison Offense

Overall: 458 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 145 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 313 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (23rd)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 148 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 84 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 313 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (38th)

Louisville is 10th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 66.7% of the time.

Louisville is 127th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to James Madison’s 31st-ranked +1 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Louisville ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 106 penalty yards per game, and James Madison ranks 119th with a 75-yard average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

LouisvillePassing: Miller Moss, 223 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 68.0 completion percentageRushing: Isaac Brown, 126 yards on 6 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Chris Bell, 63 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 130 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: George Pettaway, 99 yards on 10 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Michael Scott, 38 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Louisville defeated Eastern Kentucky 51-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Moss led Louisville with 223 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball one time for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown had 126 rushing yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Bell put up 63 yards on five catches.

James Madison defeated Weber State 45-10 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Barnett passed for 130 yards on 14-of-22 attempts (63.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pettaway carried the ball 10 times for 99 yards, adding one reception for -3 yards. Scott had four receptions for 38 yards.

Next game

Louisville hosts Bowling Green. James Madison plays at Liberty.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.