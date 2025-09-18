Louisiana Tech takes on Southern Miss in Week 4

Southern Miss (2-1) at Louisiana Tech (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana…

Southern Miss (2-1) at Louisiana Tech (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana Tech by 3.5. Against the spread: Louisiana Tech 3-0, Southern Miss 2-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 329.7 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 142 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 187.7 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (81st)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 314.7 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 221 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 93.7 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (23rd)

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 351 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 234 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (64th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 419 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 261 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 158 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (89th)

Louisiana Tech is 107th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.2% of the time. Southern Miss ranks 42nd on offense, converting on 46.2% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Louisiana Tech ranks 3rd in the FBS at +6, and Southern Miss ranks 16th at +4.

Louisiana Tech ranks 135th in the FBS with 93.7 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Trey Kukuk, 227 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 70.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 151 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Devin Gandy, 78 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 692 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 126 yards on 25 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Metcalf, 124 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Louisiana Tech defeated New Mexico State 49-14 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Blake Baker threw for 158 yards on 8-of-15 attempts (53.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 107 yards and one rushing touchdown. Omiri Wiggins carried the ball 17 times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown. Jalen Mickens had four receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss won 38-22 over Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Braxton led Southern Miss with 279 yards on 22-of-30 passing (73.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 27 yards. Pittman had 39 rushing yards on six carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for nine yards. Tychaun Chapman put up 112 yards on four catches.

Next game

Louisiana Tech plays at UTEP on Sept. 27. Southern Miss hosts Jacksonville State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.