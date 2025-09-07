Louisiana Tech squares off against New Mexico State in CUSA action

New Mexico State (2-0) at Louisiana Tech (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats…

New Mexico State (2-0) at Louisiana Tech (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 208 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 111 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 97 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (119th)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 318 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 191 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (30th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 298 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 239.5 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 58.5 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 20 points per game (108th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 315.5 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 208 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 107.5 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (13th)

Louisiana Tech is 121st in third down percentage, converting 28% of the time.

Louisiana Tech ranks 8th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Louisiana Tech ranks 134th in the FBS averaging 90 penalty yards per game, and New Mexico State ranks 118th with a 72.5-yard average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Louisiana Tech is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:48, compared to New Mexico State’s 81st-ranked average of 29:31.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Trey Kukuk, 176 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 83 yards on 13 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eli Finley, 77 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 479 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 55.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 47 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 177 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Louisiana Tech lost 23-7 to LSU on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kukuk threw for 50 yards on 12-of-18 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Thevenin had 22 rushing yards on seven carries, adding three receptions for nine yards. Devin Gandy had one reception for 33 yards and one touchdown.

New Mexico State defeated Tulsa 21-14 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fife led New Mexico State with 252 yards on 28-of-45 passing (62.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards. Dijon Stanley had eight rushing yards on five carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Faupel recorded 78 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Louisiana Tech hosts Southern Miss on Sept. 20. New Mexico State plays at New Mexico on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.