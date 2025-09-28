Louisiana Tech forces 5 INTs, return 2 for touchdowns to beat UTEP 30-11

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Blake Baker threw a touchdown pass to Marques Singleton Jr., Jakari Foster and Alonzo Jackson…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Blake Baker threw a touchdown pass to Marques Singleton Jr., Jakari Foster and Alonzo Jackson each had a pick-6 and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 30-11 on Saturday night.

Baker’s 5-yard TD toss to Singleton capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive late in the first quarter. Foster picked off a Malachi Nelson pass and returned it 67 yards for a score that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 17-3 with 10:22 to play. It was Nelson’s fourth interception.

Clay Thevenin’s 4-yard touchdown run made it 24-3 with about five minutes to play. Jackson intercepted Skyler Locklear’s pass for a 23-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Baker was 18-of-26 passing for 137 yards and he also threw one interception. Singleton finished with 33 yards receiving on five catches. Thevenin had 68 yards rushing on 19 carries for Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0 Conference USA).

Nelson completed 18 of 38 passes for 73 yards with four interceptions for UTEP (1-4, 0-1). Locklear was 4-of-6 passing for 74 yards with a touchdown pass.

