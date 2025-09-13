Louisiana-Lafayette safety Maurion Eleam carted off field during game vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette safety Maurion Eleam exited Saturday’s game at No. 25 Missouri, carted off the field on…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette safety Maurion Eleam exited Saturday’s game at No. 25 Missouri, carted off the field on a backboard before being transported to University Hospital’s emergency room with a lower body injury.

The injury occurred with 10:53 left in the second quarter when Eleam absorbed a block from Missouri left tackle Cayden Green. Medical staff tended to Eleam for several minutes before he was transported to a backboard and his neck immobilized, then carted to an ambulance.

Eleam waved his right hand and gave a thumbs-up as he was carted off the field, and his teammates gathered at the spot of the injury.

Earlier in the second quarter, Eleam delivered what appeared to be a momentum-changing play when he scooped up a fumble at the goal line by Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson, racing 100 yards for a touchdown. The fumble was overturned after a replay review, with officials ruling Johnson broke the goal line with possession of the ball before the fumble.

