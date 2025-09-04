Louisiana-Lafayette matches up with FCS McNeese

McNeese (1-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1), Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Louisiana-Lafayette Offense Overall:…

McNeese (1-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1), Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana-Lafayette Offense

Overall: 239 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 88 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 12 points per game (114th)

Louisiana-Lafayette Defense

Overall: 251 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 45 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (58th)

McNeese Offense

Overall: 664 yards per game (3rd in FCS)

Passing: 359 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 305 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 54 points per game (6th)

McNeese Defense

Overall: 141 yards per game (7th in FCS)

Passing: 122 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 19 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (13th)

Louisiana-Lafayette ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin.

Louisiana-Lafayette ranks 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:36.

Team leaders

Louisiana-Lafayette

Passing: Walker Howard, 88 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 45.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Elijah Davis, 58 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 59 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

McNeese

Passing: Jake Strong, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Marquez Davis, 97 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Logan Mauldin, 65 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Louisiana-Lafayette lost 14-12 to Rice on Saturday, Aug. 30. Howard threw for 88 yards on 10-of-22 attempts (45.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. Elijah Davis had 58 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Sampson put up 59 yards on four catches.

McNeese defeated Louisiana College 54-9 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Strong led McNeese with 329 yards on 22-of-28 passing (78.6%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 26 yards. Marquez Davis had 97 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Mauldin recorded 65 yards on two catches.

Next game

Louisiana-Lafayette plays at Missouri on Sept. 13. McNeese hosts Weber State on Sept. 13.

