Logan Fife’s late TD pass lifts New Mexico State to 21-14 victory over Tulsa

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Logan Fife threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Harris late in the fourth quarter to rally New Mexico State to a 21-14 victory over Tulsa on Saturday night.

Fife drove New Mexico State 75 yards in 11 plays, hitting Harris for the go-ahead score with 3:23 remaining. PJ Johnson III ran it in for two points.

Fife completed 27 of 44 passes for 248 yards for the Aggies (2-0). He connected with Donovan Faupel for a 24-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead in the third quarter.

Ryan Hawk’s 46-yard field goal for the Aggies late in the first quarter was the lone score in the first half. He had a 38-yarder early in the final period for a 13-7 advantage.

Kirk Francis and Baylor Hayes both completed 13 passes for 229 total yards for the Golden Hurricane (1-1). Hayes had a 24-yard touchdown run to put Tulsa up 7-3 in the third quarter. He connected with Brody Foley for an 18-yard touchdown to give Tulsa a 14-13 lead with 7:33 left to play.

Fife carried 10 times for 28 yards as New Mexico State managed just 39 yards on 26 rushes.

