Lofton reels in 67-yard score, Gardner-Webb beats The Citadel 23-13

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Chris Lofton had a 67-yard receiving touchdown and Nate Hampton threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns and Gardner-Webb beat The Citadel, 23-13 on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are off to a 2-1 start under second-year head coach Cris Reiset after an 0-3 start last season.

Quasean Holmes rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries, and Carson Gresock added 33 yards on six carries. Charlie Viorel connected on field goals from 26, 27, and 33 yards and was 2-for-2 on PAT attempts.

Gardner-Webb took a 17-0 lead into the half after an 11-yard touchdown catch from Caleb Borders and Lofton’s long grab. Gardner-Webb’s defense had four total sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with Cahari Haynes registering nine total tackles.

The Citadel (1-2) scored their first points late in the third quarter, as Sebastien Boyle scored his first collegiate touchdown on a two-yard rush. The Bulldogs scored with two seconds left to play on a one-yard reception from Braylon Knauth.

