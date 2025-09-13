Led by Jackson Gilkey, Weber State holds off McNeese 42-41 for first win of season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jackson Gilkey accounted for 332 yards of offense with a pair of touchdowns and Weber…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jackson Gilkey accounted for 332 yards of offense with a pair of touchdowns and Weber State held off McNeese 42-41 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.

BJ Carey’s 42-yard interception return for a touchdown stretched Weber State’s (1-2) lead to 42-21 with 9:45 remaining before McNeese (1-2) scored three unanswered touchdowns.

Tre’Vonte Citizen answered Carey’s pick-6 with a 79-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage and then Jake Strong tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Harris with 4:56 left. Strong capped the scoring with a 19-yard TD run with 42 seconds to play.

Gilkey completed 11 of 20 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 114 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Strong was 20-of-39 passing for 278 yards and threw two touchdown passes but was picked off twice. He added 45 yards rushing on nine carries with two TD runs. Citizen had 11 carries for 117 yards. Bryce Strong added 96 yards rushing that included a 68-yard score for McNeese.

