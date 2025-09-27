Layne throws four TD passes to lead New Mexico to 38-20 win over rival New Mexico State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jack Layne threw four touchdown passes and New Mexico scored 24 points in the second half…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jack Layne threw four touchdown passes and New Mexico scored 24 points in the second half to rally for a 38-20 win over rival New Mexico State on Saturday.

Layne threw a 24-yard touchdown to Dorian Thomas to give the Lobos (3-1) the lead for good late in the third quarter.

After an Aggies field goal, receiver Michael Buckley took a lateral then connected with Keegan Johnson on a 41-yard score. Layne threw an 8-yarder to Scottre Humphrey to pull away.

Layne also threw a 5-yard TD to Cade Keith and a 31-yard score to Shawn Miller in the first half but still trailed 17-14 at the break. Layne was 23-of-30 passing for 303 yards. Johnson made five catches for 117 yards.

Logan Fife was 20-of-37 passing for 255 yards and a pick for the Aggies (2-2). Receiver Donovan Faupel had the lone TD throw, a 34-yarder to TJ Pride coming off a reverse, and caught six passes of his own for 97 yards. Gavin Harris also had 97 yards receiving. Bernock Iya had a 42-yard scoop-and-score.

The Lobos tied a single-game team record with nine sacks, led by Keyshawn James-Newby with 2 1/2.

This was the 115th game of Rio Grande Rivalry. It was just the 16th time the two schools both came into the rivalry game with winning records and the first since 1992. New Mexico leads 75-35-5 in the series that began in 1894.

