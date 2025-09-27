Laughlin’s long TD, Baines’ big day give Maine first win of season over NC A&T 37-30

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nick Laughlin had an 81-yard touchdown reception, Sincere Baines rushed for 98 yards and a score,…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nick Laughlin had an 81-yard touchdown reception, Sincere Baines rushed for 98 yards and a score, and Maine defeated North Carolina A&T 37-30 on Saturday.

The Black Bears (1-4, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) had their highest scoring output so far this season, with 478 yards of total offense. It was the first meeting between Maine and NC A&T (1-4, 1-1). The Aggies were a founding member of the MEAC, and also played two seasons in the Big South before joining the CAA in 2023.

Carter Peevy threw for 298 yards on 20-for-27 passing with two touchdowns. Laughlin had three catches for 100 yards, including his long score in the second quarter, and added 38 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Baines, a junior transfer from Division II UNC-Pembroke, had his third game with 90 or more rushing yards this season. He sits near the top of the CAA leaderboards in both total rushing yards and rushing yards per game.

Kevin White completed 19 of 32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Aggies. Jayvonne Dillard reeled in six catches for 70 yards and one score.

